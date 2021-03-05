Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.26. 308,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 304,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Conn’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Conn’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Conn’s by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 706.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 185,709 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

