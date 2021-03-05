ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

