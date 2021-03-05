Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

