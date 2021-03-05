Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.22. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 16,296 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,650 shares of company stock valued at $440,449. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.