Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.56

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 28878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The stock has a market cap of $936.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 432.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 256,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.