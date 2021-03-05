Contango Oil & Gas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 865 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,009 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 106,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,196. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

