ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $104,425.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00506454 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

