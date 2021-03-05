Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Continental Resources by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 368,705 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,047,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

