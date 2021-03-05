Contrasting Adient (NYSE:ADNT) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Adient alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Adient and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 1 3 7 0 2.55 Canoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adient presently has a consensus target price of $36.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Adient’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adient is more favorable than Canoo.

Risk & Volatility

Adient has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adient and Canoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $12.67 billion 0.26 -$547.00 million ($0.04) -882.50 Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Canoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient -4.32% -0.23% -0.04% Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48%

Summary

Adient beats Canoo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.