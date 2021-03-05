Contrasting Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) & OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OrthoPediatrics and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus target price of $54.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than Atrion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Atrion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $72.55 million 13.18 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -56.22 Atrion $155.07 million 7.29 $36.76 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than OrthoPediatrics.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -34.26% -11.57% -8.79% Atrion 21.90% 13.90% 12.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, and QuickPack. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

