Contrasting Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eli Lilly and has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -332.94% -56.43% -39.32% Eli Lilly and 24.01% 166.45% 15.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,206.61 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -8.70 Eli Lilly and $22.32 billion 8.89 $8.32 billion $6.04 34.26

Eli Lilly and has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Blood Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 5 12 0 2.71 Eli Lilly and 0 4 10 1 2.80

Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $93.82, suggesting a potential upside of 129.06%. Eli Lilly and has a consensus price target of $192.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.92%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Eli Lilly and.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of Eli Lilly and shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eli Lilly and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eli Lilly and beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating Oxbryta that has completed Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia. In addition, it offers immunology products for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis; oncology products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia. Eli Lilly and Company primarily has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Pfizer Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AC Immune SA; Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation; ImmuNext, Inc.; Avidity Biosciences, Inc.; Duke Clinical Research Institute for the prevention of chronic heart failure and mortality after an acute myocardial infarction; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., as well as an agreement with Junshi Biosciences to co-develop therapeutic antibodies for the potential prevention and treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

