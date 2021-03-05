Contrasting IAA (NYSE:IAA) & Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and IAA (NYSE:IAA) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vroom alerts:

This table compares Vroom and IAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom N/A N/A N/A IAA 12.99% -246.98% 8.53%

This table compares Vroom and IAA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IAA $1.44 billion 5.42 $193.20 million $1.61 35.92

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vroom and IAA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 12 0 2.59 IAA 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vroom presently has a consensus price target of $57.08, suggesting a potential upside of 78.55%. IAA has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than IAA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of IAA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IAA beats Vroom on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand. It serves a buyer base located in approximately 135 countries and its spectrum of sellers include insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. The company has approximately 200 facilities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. IAA, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.