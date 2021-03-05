Contrasting NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) & T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and T2 Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $351.32 million 38.84 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -1,903.57 T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 34.59 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -1.50

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NovoCure and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33 T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80

NovoCure presently has a consensus price target of $129.13, suggesting a potential downside of 3.10%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $2.98, suggesting a potential upside of 52.82%. Given T2 Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than NovoCure.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94% T2 Biosystems -379.33% N/A -96.58%

Summary

NovoCure beats T2 Biosystems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products that are in Phase 2 pilot and Phase 3 pivotal trials for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida Panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it provides T2Bacteria Panel, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test; and T2Resistance Panel for the early and sensitive detection of carbapenemase-resistance markers. Further, it develops T2Cauris Panel, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; and T2Lyme Panel for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

