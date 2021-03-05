Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Given New $18.25 Price Target at Citigroup

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $15.75 to $18.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.20. 82,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $16.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

