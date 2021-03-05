Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.85 Per Share

Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Convatec Group stock opened at GBX 193.40 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49. Convatec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 195.07. The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 157.33.

Convatec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

