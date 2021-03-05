Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.85 Per Share

Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Convatec Group stock opened at GBX 193.40 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49. Convatec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 195.07. The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 157.33.
Convatec Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Convatec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convatec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.