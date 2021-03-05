Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Cooper-Standard worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 191.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $43.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $614.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.21.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

