Copper Mountain Mining (CMMC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE: CMMC) in the last few weeks:
- 3/1/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$4.00.
- 2/24/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.70 to C$3.25.
- 2/18/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$2.70. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.40 to C$2.75.
- 1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$3.00.
- 1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.10 to C$2.50.
TSE CMMC traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$2.97. 1,541,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,755. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.60.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$984,709.08. Also, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,342. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,000 shares of company stock worth $200,990.
