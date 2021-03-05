Copper Mountain Mining (CMMC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE: CMMC) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$4.00.

2/24/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.70 to C$3.25.

2/18/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$2.70. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.40 to C$2.75.

1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$3.00.

1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.10 to C$2.50.

TSE CMMC traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$2.97. 1,541,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,755. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.60.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$984,709.08. Also, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,342. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,000 shares of company stock worth $200,990.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.