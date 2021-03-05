Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,140,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 28th total of 14,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CRBP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871,303. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $564,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572,065 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

