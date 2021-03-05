Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.07% of Core-Mark worth $198,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 1,295.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.