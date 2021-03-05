CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Sells $297,231.48 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,709 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $297,231.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,150.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 455,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.