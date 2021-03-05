CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren Sells 1,425 Shares

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $111.49. 455,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 61,321 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $100,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

