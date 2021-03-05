Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$622.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$596.10 million.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

