Cormark Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$32.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCL.A. CIBC boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

TSE TCL.A traded up C$0.73 on Friday, hitting C$21.42. 128,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.62. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$9.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

