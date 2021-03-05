Cormark Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.17.

Shares of LB opened at C$40.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$40.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 90.37%.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

