Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Major Shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc Sells 150,000 Shares

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $1,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $2,054,432.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $283,392.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $2,967,500.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $698,400.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 1,978,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.