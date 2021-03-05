Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,820,200.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $4,820,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 150,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $2,054,432.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $283,392.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $2,967,500.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $698,400.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00.

Shares of CNR stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.81. 1,978,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,789. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,333,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,685 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. Guardian Point Capital LP grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

