Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNR. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824,068 shares of company stock worth $51,910,797. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

