Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Price Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.81. 1,979,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 634,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $2,054,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824,068 shares of company stock valued at $51,910,797. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

