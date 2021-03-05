Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 873,400 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 859,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,325. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.