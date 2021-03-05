Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 873,400 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 859,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,325. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

