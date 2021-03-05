Cortex Trading Up 26.6% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $43.45 million and $10.89 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.32 or 0.00752027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042468 BTC.

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

