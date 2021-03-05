Cosmos Market Capitalization Reaches $3.96 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $338.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $18.72 or 0.00038443 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,598.07 or 0.99782523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00086605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,146,227 coins and its circulating supply is 211,361,624 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

