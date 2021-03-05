Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and approximately $655.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $18.81 or 0.00039651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.70 or 0.99677319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00087448 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,111,344 coins and its circulating supply is 211,326,741 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

