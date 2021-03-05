CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Trading Up 5.3%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $825.00 and last traded at $798.69. Approximately 1,314,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 378,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $758.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $897.82.

The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $884.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $871.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $360,058,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after buying an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 920.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after buying an additional 204,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after buying an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

