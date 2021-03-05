CoStar Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,252 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 972% compared to the typical daily volume of 210 call options.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.82.

CoStar Group stock traded up $40.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $798.68. The company had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,674. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $887.63 and its 200-day moving average is $871.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.37 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CoStar Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

