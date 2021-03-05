Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.62. The company had a trading volume of 102,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.85.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

