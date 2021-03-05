Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.69.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $319.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.64. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 369.8% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

