Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.38.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $319.04 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 369.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

