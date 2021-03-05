Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $380.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.24. 266,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.64. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.