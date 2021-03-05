Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $395.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.38.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $319.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.64. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $276.34 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.