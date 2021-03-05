CoTrader (COT) 1-Day Volume Tops $32,401.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. CoTrader has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $32,401.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.33 or 0.00747048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00031808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00060584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042972 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

