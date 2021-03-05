CoTrader Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $29,019.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.33 or 0.00746127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042228 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

