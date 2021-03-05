Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of Coupa Software worth $23,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 118.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $16,892,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $417,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.16.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $395,726.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $307.85 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.18. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

