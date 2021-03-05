Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software makes up about 2.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period.

Coupa Software stock traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.18. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COUP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.16.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total transaction of $873,233.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,226,298.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

