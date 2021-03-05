COVA Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $916,482.18 and approximately $92,991.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.29 or 0.00751515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042417 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.