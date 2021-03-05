COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Down 30% This Week

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $624.78 or 0.01292103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded down 30% against the US dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.50 million and $17.88 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00461493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00077530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.28 or 0.00463825 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,025 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

