Covesting Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $132,660.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Covesting

COV is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

