Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

