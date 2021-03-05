Cowen Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Market Perform

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $95.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,742,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TTEC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TTEC by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

