Cowen Raises Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $17.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 52,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

