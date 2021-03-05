CPChain Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One CPChain token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $127,238.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

CPChain Token Trading

